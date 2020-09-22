THE popular York Balloon Fiesta will return as a bigger and better four-day festival at the end of May next year.

This weekend would normally see more than 35,000 people descending on Knavesmire for the three-day festival, which transforms the skies above York with in excess of 50 spectacular and colourful hot air balloons.

However, this year's event has been rescheduled by organisers due to the Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings. The event is now due for lift off as a four-day festival taking place on the spring May bank holiday weekend, from May 28 to 31 on Knavesmire.

In 2019, the festival welcomed 35,000 over three days, with 25,000 people visiting on Saturday alone. Organisers are expecting more than 50,000 visitors over four days next May.

John Lowery, event organiser said. “We are looking forward to moving the event to May which will hopefully allow us to attract larger balloons and get better weather after the poor weather in 2019. As we keep improving the event it is our aim to become the UK’s biggest balloon fiesta within the next 10 years.”

York Balloon Fiesta is said to be York’s largest free entry event and Yorkshire’s largest hot air balloon festival. It started in 2017 and attracts more than 50 balloonists from all over the UK.

Next year’s Fiesta will feature a large-scale firework and laser display which visitors can enjoy as part of the free entry event on Monday night. This will be created to celebrate the wonderful work of key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dazzling hot air balloon night glows will return on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

There will also be a funfair with some of Europe's largest rides including the world's longest continuous inflatable assault course and the Wild Mouse Roller Coaster.

Also on site once again will be the birds of prey show, children’s activities and entertainment such as CBeebies' Andy & the Oddsocks, along with live music from the main stage with headliners The Lancashire Hotpots, Definitely Oasis, The Take That Experience, Sam Sax, and many more to be announced.

Businesses can also get involved in the Fiesta. There are many sponsorship opportunities available and organisers would be keen to speak to businesses about partnerships.

John said: “We thank Talk Talk for their sponsorship over the last couple of years and are now looking for a headline sponsor to replace them as they move their budgets to other cities. Theirs and future sponsorship help keep the event free entry for the public.”