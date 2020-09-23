YORK’S cat café has got itself a brand new puss.
This is no ordinary moggie, however. The cat prowling up the outside wall of The Cat’s Whiskers on Goodramgate is one of sculptor Jonathan Newdick’s cat statues.
The café is known for its resident cats, which roam around looking for cuddles from customers.
What they make of their new colleague - who was fixed in place on September 2 - isn’t yet known.
The cafés newest acquisition doesn’t even have a name yet. It is hoped that customers might be able to help with that, however.
“We’re asking for suggestions from the public in exchange for a donation to the Cat Rescue And Welfare Trust,” a spokesperson for the café said.
What the statue does mean is that the café will be featuring in the hugely popular York Cat Trail leaflet when it is next updated. The trail - a guide to more than 20 cat sculptures which adorn buildings across the city centre - is produced by The Cat Gallery shop on Low Petergate and regularly updated.
