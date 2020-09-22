A WANTED man has been arrested in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police said officers spotted the man, who they are not naming, in the Burton Stone Lane area of Clifton shortly before 1pm today.
A spokesman said: "The man, in his 20s, had been recalled to prison the previous day, after being released from a jail sentence for theft. He had failed to reside at an approved premises.
"Recognising him, and knowing that he had been recalled to prison, officers arrested him. He will be passed to the prison authorities."
