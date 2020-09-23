A CHEF who has worked at a care home for 15 years has been honoured for her dedication.
Debbie Woodhouse has worked at Beaumont Care Home in Stamford Bridge, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, since 2005, and has worked with many residents and their relatives over the years.
Lindsey Leatham, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Debbie. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Debbie.”
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I am delighted Debbie has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 92 residents from respite care to long term stays.