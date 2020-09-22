NEW coronavirus restrictions including a 10pm curfew in pubs and a maximum of 15 people at weddings are likely to be in place for the next six months, the Prime Minister has announced.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs that the UK has reached a “perilous turning point” in its fight against coronavirus, as he urged office workers who can work from home to do so.

He said that from Monday no more than 15 people will be able to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions, in a tightening of the “rule of six”.

The new restrictions include:

People who can work from home should do so

All hospitality venues must close by 10pm from Thursday

All pubs must operate a table service

Retail staff and taxi customers will be required to wear masks

Weddings will be reduced to a maximum capacity of 15, and funerals will be 30 from Monday.

Indoor sports will have to follow the rule of six.

Fines for not adhering to the rules will now go up to £200.

And Mr Johnson said people working in retail, those travelling in taxis, and staff and customers in indoor hospitality except while seated at a table to eat or drink would have to wear face coverings.

He told MPs: “First, we are once again asking office workers who can work from home to do so. In key public services and in all professions where home working is not possible, such as construction or retail, people should continue to attend their workplaces.”

He added: “Second, from Thursday, all pubs, bars and restaurants must operate a table service only, except for takeaways. Together with all hospitality venues, they must close at 10pm.

“And to help the police enforce this rule that means, alas, closing not just calling for last orders, because simplicity is paramount.”

Mr Johnson added: “We will also have to extend the rule of six to all adult indoor team sports.

"Finally, we have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events, so we will not be able to do this from 1st October and I recognise the implications for our sports clubs which are the life and soul of our communities."

He added: “These rules will be enforced by tighter penalties… the penalty for failing to wear a mask or breaking the rule of six will now double to £200 for a first offence.”

Mr Johnson won the “full support” of his Cabinet for the new restrictions to “protect lives and livelihoods” during a resurgence in the spread of coronavirus, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The PM chaired Cabinet where it gave its full support to the package of measures which he will be announced in the House of Commons.

“The PM said that the additional steps which will be taken in the coming days were intended to fight the virus while also protecting education and protecting the economy.

“And the PM said the Government’s policy was to protect lives and livelihoods.”

To those shielding, Mr Johnson added: “Following advice from our senior clinicians, our guidance continues to be that you do not need to shield, except in local lockdown areas, and we will keep this under constant review.”

While universities and schools will remain open.