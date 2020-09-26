Meet Sarah, Suki and Suzie. The three six-month-old sisters came to live at the York Animal Home after their needs were not getting met by their previous owner.

They were in appalling condition and were so poorly when they arrived at the centre. Understandably due to their past they are extremely nervous when meeting new people.

We are looking for patient and understanding adopters who will give them the time and space needed to overcome their insecurities.

You can see little parts of their true characters coming out day by day.

Sarah is the most confident of the three, followed by Suzie and then we have little Suki who is the most timid.

When they think you are not looking we can catch them all playing together with their toys and chasing each other - basically acting like young cats should.

You can see they have a cheeky mischievous side to them desperate to come out. When they aren’t playing or watching the world go by they will be all snuggled up together in a big heap.

We are appealing to find a special family who will keep this little family together.

They have been through so much together and stuck by each other when times got tough. We do not want to split them up now.

They will need an adult-only home and will need to be kept as house cats.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk