Dobermanns have a reputation as fierce dogs - often thanks to irresponsible owners.

Not Gino. He's a 'gentle, cuddly boy' and utterly loyal, says owner Bianca Cipriano.

Bianca, from Osbaldwick, has had Gino for three years. And he's really helped her cope during the stress of lockdown, she says.

"These lockdowns have been tough on everyone," Bianca said. "When you're sad or having a bad day, when the world feels like it's gone crazy, Gino senses you are fragile and will always come for the biggest cuddle, or do something silly to make you laugh or annoying to get your attention.

"He knows how to distract your mind and bring all the attention to him.

"He loves to play with his toys and play tug of war. He is a sensitive boy and when mummy may be having a hard day she can always rely on his smiley face to be there.

"Gino is the finest example of a loving dog. Dobermanns have a terrible reputation and I want to change the taboo! He is a kind, gentle, cuddly boy who is highly energetic, funny and crazy at times. And he is so loyal and trustworthy."

Another pet who's a big softie at heart is Duggie, Louise Flatters' Labrador.

He is, quite simply, a 'dude' who lives chilling, says Louise, from Dunnington - a claim fully supported by the photo of Duggie in a hoodie that she sent in.

"He's not into fancy dress outfits but prefers casual wear," Louise said. "He's a big softie and wants to be mates with everyone."

Louise has had Duggie for 10 months - and in fact, he celebrated his first birthday yesterday.

He's still full of beans, she admits - as you'd expect of a dog that age.

"Like most Labradors, he loves eating almost anything - and often things he shouldn't.

"He also loves digging holes, and doesn't see why anyone would want a flat green lawn!"

That's especially true when he's been play-fighting with his new little sister - 12 week old Labrador/ Springer Spaniel cross Daisy.

"They love each-other really, but they do love tussling in the garden!" said Louise.

Would you like to see your pet in The Press? Tell us about him or her here