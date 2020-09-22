A SECOND World War Spitfire has paid tribute to staff at York Hospital with a flypast.
The historic aircraft, which has the message 'THANK U NHS ' emblazoned under its wings, flew over the hospital at about 11.57am today.
It had been due to fly over the hospital in York last Wednesday, September 16, but had to turn back due to poor weather.
The Press Camera Club member Mandy Dean filmed this video:
The blue photo-reconnaissance Spitfire is touring hospitals around the UK as it takes flight to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.
The names of 80,000 ‘loved ones’ are currently being hand written onto the family-owned aircraft as a way of recognising small acts of kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
People can nominate a loved one in return for a donation to the NHS charity by visiting: JustGiving.com/nhsspitfire
