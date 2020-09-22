THREE beautiful new stained glass windows are being created for a York church in memory of a parishioner who left it a substantial legacy, which will enable it to create a new £500,000 community hub.

John Brown died last year, aged 62, and the money he has left St Luke’s Church in Burton Stone Lane will help meet much of the costs of replacing its existing ‘old and tired’ - and poorly insulated - church hall.

The new, larger hall will feature a new kitchen and toilets, better storage space, a corridor link to the church and full disabled access, said the vicar, Jackie Doyle-Brett. “It will meet modern building regulations and be much more energy efficient and provide a community hub fit for the 21st century, providing a great space for use by the whole community,” she said.

She hoped work could start later in the year when planning permission and required further funding was secured. “The expected costs will be in the region of £500,000 and we still need to raise £100,000,” she added.

The windows, which will go in the church’s Children’s Chapel, are inspired by John’s role as a guide at York Minster and by a Bible quotation, from 1 John 3:2, said stained glass artist Helen Whittaker, of Barley Studio.

“In the words of the vicar, when we are children we have no idea about what we will become or what plans God has in store for us. God will lead us through his guiding light, his guiding way, his guiding love,” she said.

“The three window designs form a narrative sequence, harmonised through their shared colour scheme. They symbolise our journey as pilgrims through the Christian life on earth to entry into the Kingdom of God.”