A MAN has died after being injured by cows.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called to a report that a man in his 50s had been injured by cows in a field north of Richmond, at 7.30pm on Monday, September 21.
He was treated by paramedics, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the force said: "Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be working to support those affected by his death today.
"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."
