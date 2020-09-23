Have I missed something?
Cllr Anne Hook in her letter ‘Why we’re against York joining district councils’ (September 18) refers to the possibility of York merging with district councils as undemocratic and against the wishes of York residents.
How does she know? Have residents had a vote on the matter or has she spoken to a few residents who are against and assumed everybody feels the same?
In 2016 David Cameron held a referendum on staying in or leaving the EU. At the time the general opinion was that the vote would be a big majority to remain. That didn’t go the way it was supposed to. So until the residents of York vote on devolution please don’t refer to residents as all wanting the same thing.
As to being undemocratic: the last general election saw her party put forward the idea that when Jo Swinson became Prime Minister Brexit would be cancelled. That is why the party became known as Liberal Undemocrats in many circles.
The reason York councillors don’t want to go down the route of a merger with district councils is that they may find themselves out of a job.
Mel Burley, Albion Avenue, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment