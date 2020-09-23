I am a resident of Vyner Street and have been for nearly 20 years. I bought this house for many reasons, one being that it is a one way street and also it is NOT a rat run.
John Zimnoch (Letters, September 21) talks about ‘Nimbys’. Well, how about this pretend scenario; pedestrianising Hull Road from the B&Q traffic lights and sending all traffic down Outgang Lane and through the lovely quiet Streets of Osbaldwick. Let’s see how quickly he enlists to the ‘Nimby’ club then! T
hat is the scenario he is suggesting for Vyner Street and Fountayne Street, filling very narrow terraced streets with queuing traffic with no way to control exit and egress, instant gridlock.
No thanks.
Andy Knowles, Vyner Street, York