So Gareth Bale is coming back to Tottenham Hotspur.
I personally don’t have any problems with that at all. What I do have a problem with is that the money he will be on is reportedly an eye-watering £600,000 per week.
No, that’s not a mistake: £600,000 per week. In a full year that would equate to £31 million, and on top of that there will be advertising, promotions and personal appearances to add on.
The mind (my mind anyway) boggles. That figure equates to approx 3,500 times what a pensioner is entitled to.
I’m pretty sure if you are a Spurs fan you will say that it’s going to be money well spent. I’m also pretty sure that almost the total world population will argue against that.
Just where is this money coming from?
Do you think he is worth that sort of money? As you may have worked out already, I most certainly do not.
M Horsman, Moorland Road,York
At least Zoe’s having a ball on her BBC salary
Monday: TV licence form dealt with and posted.
Tuesday: heard about Zoe Ball’s BBC salary.
Bad timing! At least Zoe’s having a ball while the rest of us chunter.
Value for money? Discuss.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
