In May this year I wrote to City of York Council expressing my concerns regarding the safety of pedestrians and cyclists using the path on the A1239 York outer bypass where it crosses the River Ouse and the East Coast mainline.
In particular I was concerned about the lack of protection for users from traffic only a few inches away on a road with a 60 mph speed limit. There is no street lighting.
Perhaps most concerning of all is that this route is used by children walking and cycling to and from the Rawcliffe area to Manor School. Staff and parents should be very concerned.
A new school term has just started but nothing has changed.
Given that the council has seen fit to waste money on projects in Bishopthorpe Road and The Groves it has clearly has got its priorities wrong.
Trevor Scott, Danebury Crescent, York