A PRIVATE school in York has confirmed its first case of Covid-19.

St Peter's School in Clifton has said they have had a confirmed case of the virus, but that the school remains open and they have been advised that there is not need for anyone to self-isolate.

The school, which takes day and boarding pupils from two to 18, would not confirm whether the case is a staff member or a student and said that the affected person has not been in direct contact with anyone there.

A spokesperson from St Peter’s said: "We have been informed by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school. They have advised that other than the affected individual, no pupils or staff need to be isolated as a consequence.

"All members of the school community have been informed that we will continue as usual, teaching in “bubbles” and adhering to our social distancing and hygiene policies, unless they have any symptoms. We have extensive risk assessments in place, covering all necessary health and hygiene measures in line with or exceeding government guidelines to keep pupils and staff safe."

Any children and staff who present symptoms are asked to self-isolate and book a test in-line with government guidelines.

Boarders at the school have their temperatures checked daily.