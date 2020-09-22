"We are people and families and we cannot face another lockdown or a curfew without proper financial support."

York publican Paul Crossman issued the warning as the Government imposed new 10pm closing time rules for pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The sector must also offer table service only by law.

There are fears within the pub industry of another national lockdown which would put the livelihoods of thousands at risk.

Paul, licensee of The Swan, The Slip Inn and Volunteer Arms in York, also chairs the Campaign for Pubs and licensee of three pubs in York.

He described it as a 'a pivotal and very worrying moment for our pub industry'.

"The decisions that the Government takes now will be the difference between make or break for many of our much-loved pubs up and down the country.

"This is especially so for many thousands of independently-run pubs, including those leased from large corporate freeholders, which are operated by small businesses and families from within their own community."

Paul added: “These pubs have worked tirelessly to reopen and to adhere to guidance in order to serve their communities safely, providing once again a much needed measure of community cohesion.

"Following the summer lockdown these small businesses have no reserves to survive further closure, or other restrictions such as a national curfew.

"If the Government decides to take further such measures then additional financial support will be crucial to avoid a decimation of our treasured national pubs, and real hardship for those who have worked so hard to help them survive this crisis so far.

The Campaign for Pubs, a national grassroots campaign to support and protect pubs, has written an open letter on behalf of the industry to the Prime Minister, asking the Government to understand that thousands of people and families are reliant on pubs for a living – and that another lockdown or national curfew would be disastrous for those people and not just businesses.

More than 175 publicans across the country have signed the letter.

The campaign group is inviting yet more publicans to putg their names to it, to highlight the threat to them, their pubs and their families.

The letter is responding to speculation of another mass closure of pubs or yet more restrictions and makes clear that many people would simply be unable to carry on under such circumstances.

The letter expresses frustration that talks about ‘closing pubs’ don't recognise how many tens of thousands of families are reliant on income and wages from pubs.

The letter states: “It sadly appears to be all too easy for some people, some of whom have their income unaffected by this crisis, to call for pubs to close, not realising the impact on thousands of people in the sector and their families.

"Plus, there often there seems to be the misconception that pubs are merely places to do nothing more than drink alcohol, when in truth, for the vast majority of pubs, this is simply not the case.

“It is time that decision-makers understood that pubs directly provide the livelihoods of thousands of families up and down the country and sustain the viability of thousands more businesses in their supply chains.

"There seems to be no consideration of our families and our children and the families and children of our staff, some of whom are already facing hardship due to the fact restricted trade means we are struggling to make a profit or in many cases, are not making one at all."

The letter also warns of an impending mental health crisis among publicans if they are forced to close again, without proper financial support.

There is concern among many publicans and staff that some people are unfairly blaming pubs for the new spike when cases of the virus appear to be particularly spreading in homes or schools and in non-controlled environments.

It challenges the Government to show what evidence there is that pubs are responsible for the recent increase in the spread of Covid-19.

The letter points out that publicans and pub staff up and down the country are working hard to follow rules and guideline and are determined to keep pubs and customers as safe as possible with constant cleaning and sanitizing, restricting space and adapting their service to keep people socially distanced.

The letter also urges the Government to step in and stop pubcos and commercial landlords from charging exploitative rents during these restrictions which are impacting trade.

Many publicans are facing huge rent bills, despite being unable to trade.

To sign the letter, publicans are asked to email campaign@campaignforpubs.org.uk with their name, pub name and location and ‘Sign letter to PM’ as the subject.