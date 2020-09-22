POCKLINGTON'S Burnby Hall Gardens will use the funds raised from a crowdfunding campaign to finance its Tulip Festival next year.
The attraction ran the campaign throughout August and early September in support of the continued maintenance and development of the Gardens, following their lockdown between the end of March and mid-June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A total of £2,715 was raised on Just Giving and through individual donations.
It has been decided that this will be used to fund the Gardens’ 2021 Tulip Festival in late April / early May next year, with the money raised being used to finance the purchase of 12,000 tulips, comprising of 30 varieties, which will be on display.
The 2020 Tulip Festival had to be cancelled due to the lockdown.
“The fantastic generosity of everyone who supported the crowdfunding campaign has made this possible and we just want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped. Their kindness has ensured that our Tulip Festival can go ahead next year,” said Peter Rogers, assistant estate manager.
“Like all visitor attractions, we received a financial knock when we had to lock down earlier in the year, and this unfortunately meant that our 2020 Tulip Festival couldn’t go ahead. This extra funding, generously donated by our visitors, ensures that one of our most popular annual events can go ahead next year.”