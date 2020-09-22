A RESIDENT at a care home in North Yorkshire was sizzling with excitement as she experienced her first ever barbecue, just days before her 94th birthday.

Recently Joyce Allen was given the opportunity to select a theme for a party at The Hall care home, in Thornton Le Dale.

Having never been to a barbecue, Joyce decided to bring summer vibes to the home, as she chose a holiday theme, allowing residents to enjoy a barbecue in the sun.

During the event, it was discovered that other residents at The Hall had never been to a barbecue. So, the care home chef prepared a feast for all to enjoy.

The care home garden was decorated accordingly to celebrate the occasion, complete with sunny weather and a beach backdrop.

Residents indulged in burgers, sausages, and other barbecue essentials out in the sunshine.

Joyce, now 94, said: “I have no words for what the staff have done for me, I feel like royalty! Even with all this Covid going on, they have never failed to treat us to special events.

“All the staff at the care home have pulled together to give us a lovely day, as they always do.”

Diane Hagan, care home manager at The Hall, said: “We are delighted that Joyce and the other residents enjoyed their barbecue. Here at The Hall, we are always open to new experiences that we can share with our residents.”