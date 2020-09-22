GOVERNMENT advice on working from home has changed.
On Tuesday morning, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said there was going to be a “shift in emphasis” on the Government’s advice about working from home, telling Sky News: “If it is possible for people to work from home then we would encourage them to do so.”
He said it was to restrict social mixing as much as possible.
Additionally pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be ordered to close by 10pm each night from Thursday under tough restrictions set to be announced by Boris Johnson in a bid to curb the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.
The Prime Minister will use an address to the nation on Tuesday evening to outline new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, which will also restrict the hospitality sector to table service only.
Mr Johnson will emphasise the need for people to follow social-distancing guidance, wear face coverings and wash their hands regularly, and – according to reports – urge people to work from home where it does not hurt businesses.