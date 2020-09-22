FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a house fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 8.13 last night to Lawrence Street, where the ground floor living room of a house was well alight.
A spokesman said: "The fire caused 100% fire damage to a sofa and 100% smoke logging throughout the entire property. Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property. 4 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, lighting, thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used. The cause of the fire was accidental."
