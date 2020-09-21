A YORK headteacher says his school has experienced its first coronavirus cases.

Steve Lewis, head of Fulford School, has written to parents again, just days after writing to tell them there had been a case involving a student in the sixth form, which had temporarily shut down.

He said today: "We have had our first cases of Covid19 within the school."

He explained what happened when pupils or staff members contracted the coronavirus, saying Fulford was a large school and systems in place had been designed to limit any transition of the coronavirus, with pupils spending all their time in school within year bubbles.

"This means that there is no contact between different year groups," he said.

"If a pupil within a year bubble has a confirmed case, then we significantly reduce the opportunity within school for Covid19 to be passed to another year group.

"When a case is confirmed we work closely with Public Health England to identify the close contacts the confirmed case may have had over any infectious period.

"Sometimes we can identify a small group of pupils and in other cases we have to ask the whole bubble to isolate.

"We will let you know if your son or daughter needs to isolate, for how long and when they are due back in school.

"If a full year group or a whole class within the year group needs to self-isolate, we will move the teaching of their normal lessons to zoom. The lesson will last for 40 minutes.

"It will start 10 minutes later than normal lesson time and finish 10 minutes before the end of normal lesson time to allow teacher movement around school and connection to technology.

"If individuals or small groups are asked to isolate, work will be provided and pupils should access homework etc. via Class Charts."

Mr Lewis said there had been a number of rumours circulating as to who had or had not got Covid19. "The school will always inform you as soon as we can if there has been a confirmed case within your child’s bubble and if your son or daughter needs to isolate," he said. "Please be mindful of the possible upset and concern social media posts can cause."