YORK'S safeguarding team will be scrutinised by a former national children's commissioner - to make sure vulnerable children and young people are being protected.
Maggie Atkinson, former Children's Commissioner for England, has been appointed to look at the work of City of York Safeguarding Partnership.
Her role will involve challenging the partnership in all areas of its work, highlighting areas needing improvement, as well as good practice.
She said: “I am delighted to become the Independent Scrutineer of the many organisations across York whose work contributes to children and young people’s health, safety, wellbeing, education and citizenship.
"Keeping them all as safe as possible, and recognising that in York as elsewhere they are a quarter of the population with ambitions, needs, views and opinions we must heed, are central concerns.
“At the heart of all that activity are services working directly with all children and young people, and those that work particularly with the most vulnerable who need help, enhanced support or protection.
"But children and young people also spend in the city’s economy, use its transport, are housed in accommodation that must be safe and secure, care about the environment and much else besides."
