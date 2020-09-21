A CITY-centre restaurant has had an outbreak of coronavirus cases - after four staff members tested positive.
Manahatta, in Little Stonegate, York said four staff members had tested positive.
A spokesperson for Arc Inspirations said: “We are in contact with Public Health England following confirmation that four employees at our Manahatta bar in York have tested positive for Covid-19.
“Those individuals are now self-isolating and we are supporting them during this period. We continue to implement a rigorous cleaning regime across all our sites, as well as a range of other measures to keep our team members and customers safe.”
Fiona Phillips, Assistant Director and Consultant in Public Health for City of York Council said: "We are aware and the venue have appropriate measures in place and have engaged with track and trace.
"Those who tested positive and any close contacts have been self-isolating and there have been no further cases. The venue knows how to contact public health if they require any further advice and support."
