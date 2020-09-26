Dangerous roads and accident blackspots for cyclists in York can be discovered using an interactive map.

Crash Map uses government data to show where ‘fatal’ ‘serious’ and ‘slight’ cycling accidents have occurred in your area.

In 2019 alone, over 400 accidents (where the cyclist is the casualty) have taken place in York and a massive 4000 accidents have taken place between 2015-2019.

Out of these thousands of accidents, two have been fatal.

The first fatal incident took place in 2017 on Malton Road. The cyclist was named as Brian Cottom from New Warswick- he was involved in a crash with a blue BMW.

The second fatal incident took place just last year (April 2019) in Holgate, near the junction with Wilton Rise. Colin Marron, 51, crashed into a parked car and died in hospital the following day.

Serious and fatal cycling accidents in York (2015-2019) Photo: Crash Map

According to Crash Map, a particularly dangerous road for cyclists in York is Station Road. Three serious cycling accidents took place on this road and over 19 ‘slight’ incidents.

A lot of cycling accidents happen at this Station Road junction (Photo: Google Maps)

In particular, the junction by station taxis leading onto Station Road seems to be an accident blackspot- one serious and five minor accidents took place around here.

An infamous blackspot for cyclists is the junction of Blossom Street and Nunnery Lane- six ‘slight’ accidents have been reported on this junction alone, over five years.

The roundabout between Monkgate, Fossbank and Huntington Road is also a blackspot for cyclists; between 2015-2019, two serious and 13 minor accidents took place on or near this roundabout.

The junction between Acomb Road and Holgate Road is also an accident blackspot- four ‘slight’ accidents have occurred in this spot over the course of five years.

Road safety in York

York council have an online PDF which contains everything pedestrians and cyclists need to know to stay safe on the roads.

The council has also submitted a Government bid for £850,000 of funding, which will improve walking and cycling infrastructure across the city.

Although this scheme was brought about during the pandemic, it is hoped to solve long-term issues of commuting and to address the restraints on public transport.

If the bid is accepted, there are plans to improve the A1237 ring road, Shipton Road and Acomb Road by installing or improving cycle lanes in these regions.

City of York Council has been approached for comment about road safety for cyclists.