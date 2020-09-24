As momentum behind physical activity builds, Selby College is providing a number of courses designed to give people the skills to fulfil careers in health and wellbeing, sports coaching, sports nutrition, sports fitness, sports psychology and sports therapy.

The college also offers a wide range of extra-curricular teams for all students including basketball, dodgeball, football, indoor cricket, netball, rugby, table tennis and volleyball.

In particular, the college’s Football Development Centre (FDC) provides a platform to players who have previously been involved with professional clubs, as well as those who have yet to be given the opportunity to showcase their sporting talents.

The college also has links to local professional and semi-professional clubs, meaning students have the opportunity to play at the highest level, including a close partnership with professional Rugby League team Hull FC. As part of this, students are able to train with and play rugby league for the Hull FC College.

The partnership also provides opportunities for pan-disability learners to play as part of the Hull FC Wheelchair Rugby League team in national competitions.

Curriculum manager, Carla Cantrell, said: “During lockdown, exercise was one of the very few reasons for people to be outside. This truly highlighted the benefits of sport and exercise not only for people’s physical wellbeing, but also for their mental wellbeing.

"This will open up more future job opportunities in the sector as the importance of physical activity has now been instilled into us as a result of the pandemic.

"For those who have found a new passion for sport and exercise or may be considering pursuing a career in the sports industry, it’s not too late to apply to Selby College.

"We will support students to join the course that’s right for them so they can develop their knowledge and fulfil their career goals, whilst pursuing their passion.”

Selby College boasts a wide range of sports-based courses, including:

• BTEC Level 3 Extended Certificate in Applied Sport

• NCFE Level 2 Diploma in Sport, Exercise & Fitness

• BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport & Exercise Sciences

• BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport

The college also offers the following degree-level and adult courses in sport:

• BSc (Hons) Sports Coaching and Exercise Science

• Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage

• Active IQ Level 2 Certificate in Gym Instructing

To find out more about the College’s sport courses, visit: selby.ac.uk