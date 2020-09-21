POLICE are appealing for information after a car break-in.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in the public car park off Maltongate in Thornton-le-Dale between 8pm and 11.30pm on Friday, September 18 when a dark blue Ford Fiesta was broken into. A number of items were stolen and damage caused to the vehicle.
A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident including anyone who may have saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pc70 L Neville-Beck. You can also email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200164409
