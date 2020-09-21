A FURTHER 45 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York and North Yorkshire.
Latest figures from Public Health England show that 12 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the City of York Council area since yesterday, taking the total number to 1,135, or a rate of 538.9 cases per 100,000 population.
There have been 33 more in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 3,301, or a rate of 534.1 per 100,000.
Within North Yorkshire, the Selby district - which is causing health experts particular concerns after recent rises - six more cases have been confirmed, taking the total to 467. Hambleton has also had another six cases confirmed, taking its total to 405, while Ryedale's total remains constant at 160.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has seen an increase of 11, to 1,871, or a rate of 548.4 per 100,000.
The rates for all these areas is still lower than the average rate for the whole of England, which is now 610.5 cases per 100,000 population, or for the Yorkshire and the Humber region as a whole, which has risen to 793.1 per 100,000.
The latest rises come after Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the country is at ‘tipping point’ of a second peak and the Prime Minister spent the weekend discussing what action should be taken.