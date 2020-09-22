Chris Polack (Letters, September 16) was disappointed with negative reactions to road closures and interested to hear from Groves residents.

While some are zealously in favour there are many others, like myself, equally opposed to the blockages which are causing serious problems of access and delivery.

The Groves closures are selfish NIMBYism which is not solving a problem but just shifting it elsewhere. People on the routes through this area knew full well the traffic situation on their road before agreeing to buy or rent the dwelling they live in. There are far better ways of tackling traffic which doesn’t just displace the problem.

For a start, if the new link road through the Nestlé site was open to all vehicles much of the traffic that previously went down Lowther Street would no longer go that way.

But of course positive solutions are not on the agenda of City of York Council. They have a negative anti-car mindset which is focussed on ever more road closures. Perhaps it is a grand plan to create as many bottlenecks as possible and so justify the introduction of congestion charges?

Matthew Laverack Groves Resident, Eldon Street, York

If you want the quiet life then don’t live in York!

I suspect the controversy about closing certain streets in York to through traffic will continue, with strong opinions on either side. However, I agree with Toby Laverack (Letters, September 18): if you want to live a village life, with quiet roads, clean air, and friendly gossipy neighbours, then why choose to live in a busy city?

York is a pleasant place to live, but it is a city, busy and noisy and full of life and bustle. Of course, we should all be concerned about the unpleasant effects of pollution, but this can’t be cured by merely re-routing the same traffic onto different roads. The term ‘rat run’ is easily used, but these are merely side roads legally available to motorised and other traffic.

I am reminded of neighbours some years ago telling me of a petition, raised by new residents who had chosen to live near the railway line, hoping to stop trains running at night. Similarly, someone mentioned families who bought homes near a farm complaining about the smell of pigs. We all have to make choices, and many require making a compromise. Sadly, in today’s busy life, we can’t all have exactly what we want.

Pamela Brown, Goodwood Grove, Dringhouses, York