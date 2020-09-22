In reply to Chris Polack’s letter in The Press (Let’s hear from locals about The Groves, September 16): it is nearly three weeks since the introduction of the road closures in The Groves was set in motion on September 2.
The torrent of vehicles has reduced to a trickle and is now around 12 an hour at busy times (perhaps new signs with flashing lights/ whistles and bells and perhaps a sign in braille might be required before people actually believe the road is closed).
It’s nice to wake up to the sound of twittering birds as against the rattling and banging of vehicles as they race over the speed bumps, engines revving and radios blaring as they pass by oblivious to the residents sleeping. On leaving the house the air is so clear and fresh it takes your breath away.
Of course there are downsides to the closure. A house nearby has recently been burgled and on another occasion one of my neighbours disturbed someone acting suspiciously in the middle of the night. Darkness and no traffic passing are an ideal cloak for people up to no good.
With the closure more cyclists are now using the streets also, and the silent approach is some times alarming. As soon as the nights get cooler the wood burning stoves will be firing up and polluting our lovely fresh air with their woody smells. Nevertheless it is, all in all, a better and healthier environment for residents.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment