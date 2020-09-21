A WOMAN suffered serious facial injuries after an attack in the street in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman, 60, was pushed to the ground in Micklegate at just after 8pm on August 31.
A spokesman said the woman was standing waiting for a taxi in the alley way between Pizza Plus and David Wilson Hairdressing Salon when she was pushed from behind by an unknown person.
The victim was taken to York Hospital by ambulance where she was diagnosed with a fractured cheek bone and also a broken nose and underwent surgery.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or could help identify the suspect.
At present the description known of the suspect is a white male, mid-20s, tall in height, slim build and was wearing black jogging bottoms.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Spencer. You can also email Toby.Spencer@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200154847.
