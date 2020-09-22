Why is it that some people think it is alright to dispose of their face masks by just dropping them on the ground?
There is enough rubbish lying on grass verges without masks which could be taken home by the users and put in their own dustbins.
Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York
Thanks to everyone who helped clean up Strensall
As part of the national Great September Clean Up, the parish council in Strensall organised a litter pick of the area.
May I publicly thank those who turned up to help?
My own area for picking was the road that passes through Strensall Common, a site which has the highest level of British and European protection for its environmental importance.
I collected two bags of rubbish, and amongst the lager cans and soft drinks bottles, one company’s packaging comprised around 30 per cent of the refuse: McDonalds.
Could I suggest they print on their McCafe paper cups: ‘soon to be found on a grass verge near you, discarded by some inconsiderate moron’?
Why can’t motorists keep the things in their car until they get home and dispose of them there, instead of littering our beautiful countryside?
Cllr Tony Fisher, Liberal Democrat, West End, Strensall
