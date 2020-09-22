Last week I had my first cataract operation done at our wonderful York Hospital.
All the staff from the gentleman on the main door who reminded everyone coming in to sanitise their hands please to the nurse who took my temperature to allow me upstairs to the eye surgery centre, then the health care assistant who admitted me, made me comfortable and safe.
The surgery team under Mr Moosa and all the theatre staff were very friendly and caring. Nothing was too much trouble. The cup of coffee afterwards and even being taken down in the lift by the lovely health care assistant made something I thought was going to be daunting an experience in which I felt very cared for.
Top marks to all concerned!
Janet Delap, Alwyne Drive, York