A NEW chief executive has taken the helm at a York-based holiday provider.

Richard Bates has joined Park Leisure as the new chief executive officer as the company enjoys a growth in sales.

Park Leisure, whose HQ is at York Business Park, Nether Poppleton, provides quality holiday home accommodation, operating 11 parks across the UK.

It has seen a 74 per cent rise in summer holiday bookings and 47 per cent rise in the sale of caravans and lodges as people seek all-year holiday homes.

Richard has 30 years of industry experience, with 16 years at Haven Holidays, and holding the managing director role at both Butlins and Warner Leisure holidays.

Andrew Bracey, chairman at Park Leisure, said: “I am delighted we have been able to attract a CEO of Richard’s calibre to Park Leisure.

"He has a wealth of experience in the sector and I look forward to working with him as we take Park Leisure to the next stage of its development.”

Richard said: “I am very pleased to be joining Park Leisure at this exciting time. The business has a unique five-star business model and is recovering well following the restrictions, offering families a true sense of safety and security in uncertain times for travel.

"I look forward to working with the team to complete this recovery and further develop the huge potential in the business, to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

With predictions of continued industry growth through the autumn and winter months, Park Leisure’s sites across the UK, which are open all year, are heading towards full capacity in September.

October to December bookings are also filling quickly, with families looking for half-term and Christmas getaways.