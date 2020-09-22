This is a plea to all the citizens of York, especially the younger generations, to show personal responsibility in helping to stop the coronavirus from spreading in York.
We don’t want to have more restrictions placed on us as in other parts of the country, leading to total lockdown and the destruction of lives and livelihoods in this lovely city we call home.
Wouldn’t it be good if York made the national headlines for seeing the lowest number of cases per 100,000 - and maybe no cases at all! It’s a challenge to us all.
June Earnshaw, Dringhouses, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment