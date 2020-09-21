SUN worshippers should make the most of today's fabulous weather in York and North Yorkshire, as temperatures are set to plunge by 9 degrees by Thursday.
Forecasters say tomorrow should provide the last day of warm sunshine, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 21C.
Rain will arrive on Wednesday, with a maximum of only 13C, and Thursday's maximum may be only 12C, with more showers.
Sunnier weather is expected by Saturday, but with little sign of a return to warmer weather with only 13C expected, and more rain is expected next week.