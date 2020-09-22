For this week’s nostalgic look back, let us trip a down memory lane with these pictures of those eighties shopping days in York.
Even for those who did not particularly like clothes shopping, there were plenty of other choices from gift shops, to small boutiques to antique shops and of course, where every child would headfirst, the toy shop.
For those looking for those larger clothing chains, Coney Street was the place to go, where you could browse endlessly in Chelsea Girl or Etam.
Unfortunately, some of the shops pictured are no longer trading. In 1981, Mackinders, Church Street, had been put on the market after owner Peter Mackinder planned to retire. During the fifties, the shop introduced what was said to be one of the first slacks bars in the country.
In 2016, BHS went into administration, leading to huge job losses and closures nationwide, including the long-standing shop on York's Coney Street.
A very busy Coppergate centre, April 1985.
Coney Street 1983, where you could browse endlessly in Chelsea Girl or Etam.
Coppergate’s new shopping centre, March 1985, showing the classic clothing store C&A.
Fashion, food, antiques, books, furniture, paintings. All these and more could be found in York’s ancient Micklegate in 1988.
Linda Puckering shows off some of the soft toys on offer at York’s Liberty of London in 1981.
Looking for a new pair of shoes, Dolcis on Coppergate, was a good place to start in 1989.
Market traders stocking up for all those eager shoppers, April 1986.
Packed with bargain hunters, Liberty’s, Davygate, pictured here December 1984.
Which shops do you remember?