A PUPIL has tested positive at York High School, it has been confirmed.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Rod Simms said: "I am writing to inform you that we have had a confirmed case of Coronavirus for a year 8 student. After the following guidance, we have identified all known contacts and have informed them that they must self-isolate. Parents of the students who are contacts have been informed to collect their children from school.
"If you have not had a phone call your child is not contacting and should continue to attend school as normal.
"We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. "The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well."
