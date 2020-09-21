A MAN has died after falling from a window in North Yorkshire.
It happened at around 10.20pm on Saturday on Scarborough’s Falsgrave Road.
The victim, a 26 year-old man, was taken to hospital where he died, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force added that enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to email CIDScarborough&Ryedale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200165083
