Dame Diana Rigg makes her final appearance as the colourful Mrs Pumphrey on hit drama All Creatures Great and Small tomorrow night.
Former Bond and Avengers star Dame Diana, who passed away at her London home on September 10 aged 82 after being diagnosed with cancer in March, has stolen every scene in which she has appeared with her pet Pekingese Tricki Woo in the in the hit series about Yorkshire vet James Herriot.
In tomorrow night's episode, James is alarmed to receive a call from Mrs Pumphrey, who fears Tricki Woo is dying. He examines the dog and it becomes clear Mrs Pumphrey hasn’t been following the diet he prescribed.
James takes Tricki back to Skeldale House for rehabilitation. But things don’t go according to plan when Tricki goes awol...
Filming of All Creatures had been finished well before Dame Diana's death. But her passing left cast members devastated.
"Very sad to hear that Diana Rigg has left the stage," tweeted her fellow star Samuel West, who plays Siegfried Farnon in the show. "An honour to work with her. I think #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall was her final screen job; she made a fabulous Mrs Pumphrey. Doesn’t really make sense to think of her having died. She generally lived the hell out of everyone."
Dame Diana's final performance as Mrs Pumphrey can be seen on All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 tomorrow night at 9pm.
