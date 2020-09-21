MORE than 3,000 have signed up to a group for the northern broadcast freelance community.

TV Talent North is a Facebook group which links independent production companies and freelancers in the north of England, offering the latest industry job vacancies.

Attracting members from York and North Yorkshire, it has hosted more than 300 jobs since its launch. The group also offers training advice and acts as a site where freelancers can showcase their skills and work.

The initiative, the brainchild of Channel 4’s Off Screen Talent Executive Victoria Roye, was set up with help from colleagues at the BBC, ITV, Viacom as well as 26 indies including Gobstopper, True North, Studio Lambert, Workerbee, and Luna TV.

Victoria said: “At a time when the industry is focussing heavily on recruitment, particularly around diversity, TV Talent North is free and open to all with the intention to promote greater transparency around hiring of staff. We’ve had a fantastic reaction from both production companies and freelancers and the group has already become a vital resource for employers in the region.”

TV Talent North launched in June initially to help freelancers get back to work after the Covid-19 lockdown. In the past two years production has been growing across the north and this is set to continue as Channel 4 continues to deliver on its increased investment commitments in the Nations and Regions.

Victoria added: “Broadcasters and indies are keen to keep up the momentum so TV Talent North becomes a tool to help freelancers finds jobs and enable indies to tap into a diverse range of talent.”

The site also acts as a virtual community for freelancers at a time when many have been isolated and has carried a range of features about key northern productions and Q&A articles with senior creatives. Plans are also in the pipeline for a mentoring scheme to support diverse and under-represented talent which is being supported by Screen Skills.

TV Talent North is being backed financially by Channel 4, Manchester City Council & The Film & TV Charity, and has members from York as well as other cities such as Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.