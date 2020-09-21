POLICE are urging the driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in North Yorkshire to come forward.
A 13-year-old boy was knocked off his bike in the Castle Hills area of Yafforth Road, Romanby, and the driver failed to stop, North Yorkshire Police said.
It happened at around 7pm on August 30.
The boy received severe grazing to his back, concussion, and a bruised elbow, the force said, adding that he was taken to James Cook Hospital by ambulance where he was treated and discharged following treatment.
North Yorkshire Police is reissuing its appeal for the driver to come forward.
It is also asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information about a white Porsche which was captured on CCTV in the area at the time.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hannah Lancaster, or email Hannah.Lancaster@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200153378.
