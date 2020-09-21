A HUB for start up businesses in York city centre has closed for two days to prepare for the onset of Winter.

Spark:York in Piccadilly is shut today and tomorrow to enable the giant canvas roof to be put up above the container development.

A spokesman for the site said: "Our site will be a hive of activity as we prepare for the coming Winter months, and to ensure this happens as efficiently as possible, we will be closed to the public on both September 21 and 22.

"We’ll be reopening at 6pm on Wednesday for the cosiest Quingo yet."

Earlier this year City of York Council gave Spark the go-ahead to stay until April 2022 after planning officers and the team at Spark outlined extra measures to make sure the venue does not disturb its neighbours.

After 9pm, customers in the area closest to the residential Nelson's Yard will be "managed to minimise the potential for disturbance".

Noise restricting equipment may also be installed to cut out music if it is played above a certain volume.

A report that went before councillors in the summer said: "In terms of local distinctiveness and the city centre economy, the Spark development does have a positive impact; it provides a platform for emerging business and facilitates community uses.

"The council’s long-term intention, as part of the Castle Gateway project, is for alternative redevelopment of the site. This site sits within a later phase of the project and the council is currently working on development proposals for the site."

Senior councillors will be asked to look at a redevelopment strategy for the site later this year, according to the report.

The look of the giant metal containers has always been controversial, with some critics and detractors arguing they look out of place in the conservation area, but at the start of the year tall timber cladding was put up all around the normally bustling site while is was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spark first used their giant canvas roof in October 2018 after the city council gave them the great light retrospectively to fit the structure in January 2019.

The idea behind the gigantic roof is that it provides shelter and cover from the elements for people while they shop or enjoy food and drink from the many bars and eateries at the city centre site.