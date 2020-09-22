A SON who smashed his elderly parents’ windows at night just 12 hours after leaving prison is back behind bars.

Mark Middleton hit his father by throwing a stick through a broken window and vandalised their car.

He was on prison licence from a jail term for other offences against his mother and father, said Heather Gilmore, prosecuting.

The 5am visit was part of a three-year campaign against the couple, who are in their 70s, including demanding they sell their house and car and give him the money, York Crown Court heard.

York magistrates had tried to stop him by making a restraining order.

“It doesn’t protect us,” his mother told the court.

“He completely disregards it.”

Judge Simon Hickey told the son: “They are in fear of you because you are so unpredictable and they just don’t know what you are going to do next."

Middleton, 45, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaking a restraining order banning him from going to his parents’ home, assaulting his father and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 30 months and the restraining order was made indefinite.

It banned him from contacting his parents, going to their home and going within 100 metres of Selby District Council offices.

Forensic psychiatrist Purvesh Madhani told the court Middleton had mild psychotic symptoms, a delusional disorder and a personality disorder.

But he didn’t need detaining in a psychiatric unit, the psychiatrist concluded.

Middleton had a grievance against his parents, Selby District Council and the local mental health services.

But he had told the psychiatrist he would work with mental health services, the court heard.