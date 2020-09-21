A CHOCOLATE range designed to support healthy immune systems has been launched by a brand near York.
The Wizards Magic's Wizards Immunity Chocolate includes vitamins D3, which supports the body’s calcium absorption and bone health, and vitamin K2, contributing to blood and heart health, along with antioxidants.
It also has sugar and dairy unlike the brand's Magic Chocolate range, which is free of gluten and dairy, and is plant based with only one per cent sugar.
Managing director Charlie Simpson-Daniel, a former England professional rugby player, said: “We know there will always be a place for those that want to indulge in traditional chocolate after a long day which is why we wanted Wizards to enter this space but stay true to its ideals around innovation and standing out from ordinary everyday products.
"The Wizards Immunity range was born with consumers now having the ability to indulge in an incredible tasting chocolate but also top up on key vitamins that support their immune system.”
Charlie's winning track record in the food industry includes his first business venture Kings Elite Snacks going from start-up in 2014 to market leader, supplying all the major retailers in 2018, before selling to a global snacks group for £20m+.
Charlie and his team have also developed a Wizards CBD Chocolate which will be hitting the market later this year.