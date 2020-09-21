FORMER York MP Sir Hugh Bayley's sponsored walk along the Cleveland Way to raise money for York people affected by coronavirus was interrupted when he spent a night in hospital - because of a tick bite.

"Early in the walk I noticed a little red blister on my belly," the former Labour MP for York Central said. "Overnight it disappeared, and I thought nothing more of it. Then 3-4 days later I broke out in an itchy rash which over the course of a few hours spread to cover my body."

He called 111, and was told to go straight to casualty at York Hospital. They confirmed it had been caused by a tick bite, monitored him overnight - and discharged him the following day.

"They decided I was fit to continue," Sir Hugh said. "But thank goodness we have the NHS, and its amazing nurses, doctors and other staff, keeping treatments going despite Covid-19."

The former Labour MP for York Central set off on his sponsored walk two weeks ago to raise money for the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Janet Looker's Covid-19 charity appeal.

Sir Hugh was waved off from the Mansion House by Cllr Looker on September 6, before being taken to Helmsley for the start of the walk by his support team - aka wife Fenella Jeffers.

He reached the end of the walk at Filey almost two weeks later, on Saturday September 19 - having done 121 miles instead of the usual 110 because at one point he got lost.

Along the way, he stayed in pre-booked B&Bs each night - apart from that one night in hospital.

Explaining his decision to do the walk to support the Lord Mayor's Covid-19 fund, Sir Hugh said: "I just thought it was a good idea to do something to support people who were hit hard by Covid - young people who have lost education, training and jobs, and also community art projects.

The Lord Mayor's Covid-19 fund is being administered by the Two Ridings Foundation. Make a donation here