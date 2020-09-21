A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a bus.
The accident took place in The Village in Strensall, near The Ship Inn, at around 11.30am today (Monday).
The cyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance with head injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
The road was closed - but has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call North Yorkshire police on 101 quoting reference 12200165995.
** SERVICE UPDATE **— First York (@FirstYork) September 21, 2020
Service 5/5A - unable to serve Strensall 'The Village' due to a police incident near the Ship Inn.
Buses heading towards Strensall will divert via Princess Road -Moor Lane- Ox Carr Lane and Flaxton Road to Strensall Terminus and return to York via the route.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance just arrived in Strensall and lots of sirens @YorkshireAirAmb @NYorksPolice - hope everyone ok pic.twitter.com/ETa5XxwkGf— Martin Garrity (@mjgarrity72) September 21, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment