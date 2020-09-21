A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a bus.

The accident took place in The Village in Strensall, near The Ship Inn, at around 11.30am today (Monday).

The cyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance with head injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed - but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call North Yorkshire police on 101 quoting reference 12200165995.