VACANCIES ranging from sales consultants to sous chefs are currently available in and around York.

Our latest round-up of job opportunities on offer includes a diverse choice for anyone seeking work, school leavers or those considering a fresh start.

We have teamed up with Jobcentre Plus, in Monkgate, York, to regularly showcase what is available.

This week's vacancies include:

1. Contact Centre Adviser (37.5 hours Monday to Friday between 8am-8pm),

Benenden Healthcare York

Job description: We are interested to hear from people with contact centre experience, excellent telephone manner, self motivated and resilient.

How to apply: Benenden careers website closing date 19.10.20

2. Production Operators, 40 hours per week (5 x 8 hour rotating shifts Monday to Friday), Thysis Technical Mouldings Ltd, Full Sutton

Job description: A keen, enthusiastic person to be one of our team of Machine Operators who ideally comes with experience of the injection moulding or manufacturing processes.

How to apply: Indeed website

3. Sales Consultant 36 hours, Paul Smith, Designer Outlet York

Job description: A minimum of 3 GCSE passes or equivalent. Previous experience of retail selling in luxury fashion stores and of excellent customer service.

How to apply: Paul Smith careers website Closes 30.9.20

4. Sous Chef (Full time permanent), York Commercial Ltd, Heslington Campus, University of York

Job description: Under the direction of the Head Chef the post holder will be responsible for the preparation, cooking, presentation and service of food, maintaining hygiene, health and safety standards and deputising for the Head Chef in their absence.

Intermediate food safety certificate and demonstrable experience of ‘call order’ cooking is essential. The successful candidates will have a general understanding of professional catering and experience of working with fresh food and cooking for large scale numbers.

How to apply: York University Jobs website Closes 23.9.20

5. Decontaminator / Cleaning Operative 37.5 hours Monday to Friday, NRS Healthcare York YO30 5SF

Job Description: Literate and competent use of English and IT literate to a basic level. A provider of Community Equipment Services, we deliver complete end-to-end services through all stages of equipment provision and recycling. Will involve some heavy lifting.

How to apply: via Find a Job website reference 4699743

6. Customer Service Assistant x 3, Selco Builders Warehouse York

Job description: You will need excellent interpersonal skills, an eye for detail and a team player. You will provide excellent customer service through your enthusiasm and knowledge. You will be required to assist customers and team members with a variety of tasks including checkouts, replenishing stock, lifting and carrying stock, checking goods in, order picking and general cleaning of store.

How to apply: Through Selco Builders Warehouse jobs website

7. Administrative Assistant (30 hours per week: 7.30am-2pm Monday-Friday), All Saints RC School York

Job Description: An organised, confident, and caring person to provide a practical and strategic approach to further improve the efficient running of data and exam administration at this outstanding secondary school. This is a fixed term role with the potential to become permanent. Term time plus 1 week.

How to apply: For further details and application form please download from All Saints RC School website. Closing date 27.10.20

8. Kitchen Porter (Full or Part Time), Wagamama, York Designer Outlet

Job Description: You'll be making sure the back of house area is always kept at Wagamamas high standard of cleanliness. You'll be ensuring our chefs have everything they need to make our fresh dishes! You'll help to label and store deliveries correctly, working quickly to prep fresh food in a busy kitchen.

How to apply: Via Wagamama’s website

9. Policy Advisor Apprentice (Level 4), DEFRA, York

Job description: 3 or more GCSEs or equivalent (Grade A - C or 4+) including Maths and English and A Level or equivalent Any 2 Subjects (Grade A - C) essential. If you are passionate about the environment and want to help shape the policies that underpin the Government’s environmental agenda, this permanent role provides a great opportunity to combine both interests. No previous business or policy experience is required

How to apply: Gov.uk find an apprenticeship closes 4.10.20

10. Multi Drop Delivery and Collection Driver, DPD Local York

Job description: A full driving licence, valid for driving in the UK, which is preferably clean will be needed. To be confident in multi-drop deliveries and able to complete all deliveries on a pre-planned route in a timely and safe manner.

How to apply: Through indeed website

11. Business Support Administrator FTC, Molson Coors UK, Tadcaster

Job description: Basic Budgetary knowledge required. Proficient use of Internet, Microsoft Office, SAP and ability to work on M-C Systems. Good communications skills. Ability to prioritise and self-organise. Providing full administrative support for the whole site. This involves routine work for specific departments and site, but also substantial amount of support on demand.

How to apply: Molson Coors UK jobs website

12. Healthcare Assistants 15 to 37.5 hours per week, permanent, NHS York Hospital

Job Description: We're looking for committed individuals to play their part in helping us deliver a patient centred experience for all who require our services. Join us and you'll provide an efficient, rewarding and professional healthcare service to the team. This includes everything from serving meals and escorting patients between departments to undertaking routine observations and supporting patients throughout clinical procedures.

How to apply: NHS Jobs website closes 21.9.20