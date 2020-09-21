ZOOPLA'S 2020 property Rich List for York has been revealed, documenting the most expensive addresses to buy property in the city.

The list shows that the average price of a property on York’s two most expensive streets is more than £1,100,000, according to new data released today by Zoopla, the UK’s most comprehensive property destination.

The list shows that the grade two listed Purey Cust in the shadow of York Minster and Driffield Terrace in South Bank are the two most expensive streets to buy property in the city.

The average property prices on these streets are in the region of £200,000 higher than the third placed street on the list – Fenwicks Lane in YO10.

Properties with a YO24 postcode occupy more places on the list than any other postcode with four of the top ten expensive streets located in the postcode.

The most expensive streets in York (September 2020) are:

1 The Purey Cust, York, YO1 £1,147,637

2 Driffield Terrace, York, YO24 £1,052,658

3 Fenwicks Lane, York, YO10 £875,044

4 South Parade, York, YO23 £781,870

5 The Horseshoe, York, YO24 £750,401

6 Marygate, York, YO30 £734,534

7 St Pauls Square, York, YO24 £726,634

8 St Georges Place, York, YO24 £709,776

9 St Marys, York, YO30 £703,093

10 St Leonards Place, York, YO1 £671,426

Current properties for sale on Zoopla in York’s most expensive streets include a four-bed period townhouse in Marygate (£650,000), a two-bed flat in St George’s Place (£425,000) and a one-bed flat in St Marys (£175,000).

York has experienced strong growth in the last year, rising by 28% since July Frances Bowling at Fine & Country, an estate agency in York, said: “York is an incredible place to live and work, boasting some of the best schools, historical landmarks, restaurants and amenities in the UK. It’s natural that homeowners with big budgets are drawn to The Purey Cust, which is home to some fabulous properties.”

Gráinne Gilmore, Head of Research at Zoopla, added: “The Zoopla Rich List 2020 highlights the desirability of property in York, especially at the prime end of the market. The city’s historical landmarks, outstanding schools and fantastic shops, restaurants and bars mean that an address on one of its most expensive streets is worth more than £1,000,000.

"New working patterns, especially remote working, mean house hunters from all over the country are seeking bigger properties with outdoor space. York has a wide range of these types of properties, not least for those who can pay a premium for their next home.”