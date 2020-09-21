THIS striking four bedroom house evocative of a New York loft apartment has gone on the market for £1,250,000.
'The Black House', a unique and contemporary property on York's Heslington Lane, has been converted from former industrial workshop buildings and features exposed brickwork and timbers throughout.
It was voted the The Best Renovation Project of 2019 at the 'Build It Awards'.
The house is arranged over 2/3 floors with more than 3,200 square feet of beautifully appointed living space and a further 1,000 square feet of covered parking/leisure/garage/workshop area.
Designed by an award-winning developer, it includes four large double bedrooms, three reception rooms, three bathrooms, a large roof garden and underfloor heating to the ground floor and bathrooms.
Access is via a covered walkway which provides secure parking for several cars and unexpectedly doubles as a drive-in movie theatre with projector.
The upper tier breakfast-kitchen and dining room is perfect for entertaining, and has been designed to create sight lines and elevated views over the living area towards the roof garden with its feature 'living wall'.
The unassuming exterior provides exceptional levels of privacy and seclusion.
It is on sale with Carter Jonas. Visit: https://www.carterjonas.co.uk/house/for-sale/york/yor170255 for more information.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment