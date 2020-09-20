THE latest figures confirm that there have been seven new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The data from Public Health England shows that the total number of cases within the City of York Council area now stands at 1,123, compared to 1,116 yesterday.
There have been 27 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 3,268.
There have been nine new cases of the virus recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, which takes the total there to 1,860.
There have been a total of 394,257 cases of the virus in the UK, an increase of 3,899 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
